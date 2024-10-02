Volkswagen Plant In Osnabrück May Be Closed

Volkswagen Plant In Osnabrück May Be Closed
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Volkswagen plant in Osnabrück in the German federal state of
Lower Saxony will no longer receive orders for the production of an
electric car model from Porsche, Azernews
reports.
Volkswagen has confirmed this information. According to the
plan, starting in 2026, Osnabrück was supposed to produce an
electric Porsche model.
Porsche is currently the most important customer of this plant,
which employs 2,300 people. The internal combustion engines of the
Cayman and Boxster cars have been produced here since April 2022.
Now the future of Volkswagen's second-largest plant will remain
uncertain.
It should be noted that Volkswagen is currently facing high
costs and low orders. For this reason, the company does not rule
out job cuts and factory closures.
