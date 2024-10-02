عربي


Volkswagen Plant In Osnabrück May Be Closed

10/2/2024 3:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Volkswagen plant in Osnabrück in the German federal state of Lower Saxony will no longer receive orders for the production of an electric car model from Porsche, Azernews reports.

Volkswagen has confirmed this information. According to the plan, starting in 2026, Osnabrück was supposed to produce an electric Porsche model.

Porsche is currently the most important customer of this plant, which employs 2,300 people. The internal combustion engines of the Cayman and Boxster cars have been produced here since April 2022. Now the future of Volkswagen's second-largest plant will remain uncertain.

It should be noted that Volkswagen is currently facing high costs and low orders. For this reason, the company does not rule out job cuts and factory closures.

