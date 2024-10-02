WAC Calls On US Government To End Discrimination Against Azerbaijanis
Date
10/2/2024 3:09:37 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
We condemn the statements about human and humanitarian rights
violations in“Nagorno-Karabakh” made by US Assistant Secretary of
State for Democracy, Human Rights, and labor Daphne Rand during her
speech at the OSCE Human Dimension Implementation Conference,
Azernews reports, citing the statement by the
Community.
“First of all, there is no region in Azerbaijan called
“Nagorno-Karabakh”. The use of this term, which is associated with
occupation and separatism, by a US official is disrespect to the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Secondly, since Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity
and sovereignty, no human and humanitarian rights violations have
occurred in the Garabagh region. It is completely unacceptable to
call the refusal of ethnic Armenians to integrate into Azerbaijani
society a violation of rights.
Finally, against the backdrop of decades of the US ignoring the
massive violations of the rights of Azerbaijanis as a result of
Armenian ethnic cleansing and military aggression, this statement
is clear evidence of discrimination against Azerbaijanis on ethnic
and religious grounds. Over 300,000 Azerbaijanis expelled from
Armenia during the last deportation have not yet been able to
return to their homes. More than 700,000 Azerbaijanis expelled from
previously occupied Azerbaijani lands have not been able to return
for thirty years. Although these territories have been liberated
from occupation, Armenia's destruction of these places and the
laying of millions of mines make it difficult for former internally
displaced persons to return to their homes.
We call on the US government to end discrimination against
Azerbaijanis, stop attempts to reignite the conflict in the region,
and support the return of deported Azerbaijanis to Armenia,” the
Community added.
