Starmer: Determined To Put Relationship With EU On Stable Positive Putting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- British Prime Keir Starmer has declared that he is determined to put his country's relationship with the European Union back on a "stable positive putting."

Starmer was speaking on Wednesday in a joint press with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels

He stressed that the British people wants to be back to a pragmatic sensible leadership when it comes to "dealing with our closest neighbours to make Brexit work and to find ways to boost economic growth, strengthening our security and tackle shared challenges like irregular migration and climate change."

Von der Leyen announced that the EU is ready to strengthen bilateral relations with the UK, stating that "in these very uncertain times, like-minded partners like us must cooperate more closely".

Von der Leyen affrimed that the EU and London jointly support the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia.

The President of the European Commission added that the EU and the UKآ's alignment on global affairs provides a good foundation for their bilateral relations. She underlined that whilst they have a set of solid agreements in place, both parties should explore the scope for more cooperation while they focus on the full and faithful implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Windsor Framework and the TCA.

Separately, von der Leyen and Starmer called for a ceasefire across the border with Lebanon consistent with Resolution 1701 and in Gaza.

Starmer, who is paying his first official visit to Brussels Wednesday since his election last July, is expected to meet President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

London and Brussels have different priorities on their respective agendas. Whilst the EU wants to raise fisheries and youth mobility, the UK would like to discuss security and defence, migration and health issues.

Britain left the European Union in 2020 after a majority of British people voted to exit the bloc in the 2016 referendum (Brexit). (end)

