Bloom Health Centers Launches Specialized Care Services For Women In Manassas, VA

Introducing Sarah Munn, who offers dedicated support and resources as a specialist in women's mental health

Bloom Centers is proud to announce the launch of its specialized care services for women in Manassas, Virginia. This initiative underscores the ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate mental tailored to the needs of women in the community.

The newly launched program is thoughtfully designed to identify and minimize risks for new families, ensuring that women receive the support they need during critical periods. The program provides specialized support for women experiencing a range of symptoms, including generalized anxiety disorders, postpartum anxiety and depression , birth trauma, perinatal/postpartum OCD, adolescent pregnancy, mental health conditions secondary to infertility, and PMDD-hormonal shifts during the luteal phase of the cycle.

The program emphasizes strong collaboration with OBGYN practices to ensure a holistic and integrated approach to women's health. This initiative is designed to provide immediate and effective assistance, ensuring that women have access to the help they need when they need it most.

Bloom Health Centers is thrilled to highlight the achievement of Sarah Munn , a valued member of the team, who has recently attained a new certification specializing in Perimenopausal Mental Health. Sarah's dedication to her profession and her patients makes her an invaluable asset to the community. Her extensive training and experience equip her to provide top-tier care for women facing various mental health challenges.

Sarah Munn is a Board-Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with Bloom Health Centers. In addition to her psychiatric certification, she holds credentials as an Inpatient Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse and an Internationally Board-Certified Lactation Consultant. Sarah also proudly serves as a Nurse Corps Officer in the United States Navy Reserves, demonstrating her commitment to service and care.

Throughout her career, Sarah has dedicated herself to treating patients across their lifespans, with a special focus on women's issues, including pregnancy, prenatal, postpartum, depression, anxiety, and various other diagnoses. Her approach is both compassion-focused and solution-focused, ensuring that her patients receive the highest standard of care tailored to their specific needs.

Outside of her professional life, Sarah enjoys spending time in the outdoors, traveling, leisurely reading, and biking. She values quality time with family and friends, bringing this sense of balance and well-being into her practice, thereby enhancing her ability to connect with and support her patients.

The Perinatal and Maternal Mental Health Program direct phone number is: (667) 686-8405.

About Bloom Health Centers

At Bloom Health Centers, we recognize that women's mental health needs are different from men's and often require specialized care. The new services in Manassas are part of Bloom Health Centers' broader commitment to enhancing mental health care for women, ensuring that they receive personalized and compassionate support tailored to their specific needs.

For more information about specialized care services for women or to learn more about the upcoming women's health program phone line, please visit or contact Bloom Health Centers at 667-668-2566.

