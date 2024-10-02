Computacenter Installs Exotec's Skypod System To 'Optimise Warehouse Logistics' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Computacenter installs Exotec's Skypod system to 'optimise warehouse logistics'

Warehouse robotics provider Exotec has implemented its Skypod system at Computacenter , a provider of IT services in Europe. Computacenter aims to meet the increasing demands being placed on its order processing capabilities.

Due to the ever-growing number of small orders and a sharp rise in shipments, Computacenter needed to increase the efficiency and flexibility of its internal logistics processes.

By using the warehouse automation system from Exotec, the company is able to overcome these challenges and ensure continued customer satisfaction.

Since summer 2024, 12 Skypod warehouse robots and two picking stations have been in use in the warehouse in Kerpen. Computacenter also relies on a conveyor system. With a system height of 11.70 meters and over 15,000 bins, the Skypod system achieves an output of 286 bin movements per hour.

This enables Computacenter to significantly increase reactivity and performance, regardless of the item or order structure.

Holger Jander, Director Logistics and Technical Services at Computacenter, says:“Exotec's Skypod system has exceeded our expectations. The scalability of the solution enables us to react flexibly to fluctuating order volumes and offer our customers an even better service.

“The system has significantly reduced our order processing workload and increased the efficiency of our logistics processes. The self-sufficient system and the option of remote access for maintenance also ensure smooth operational management.”

Andreas Stöckl, EvP sales central Europe at Exotec, says:“The successful implementation at Computacenter once again underlines our position as an innovative provider in the field of warehouse automation.

“This shows the potential of the Skypod system for companies of different sizes and industries.”