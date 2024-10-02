Qatar To Face Off Kyrgyzstan In World Cup Asian Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Association has announced that Al Thumama Stadium, one of the eight dazzling Qatar 2022 stadiums, will host the match between Qatar and Kyrgyzstan, as part of the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup 2026 on October 10.

Qatar began the third round by losing to the United Arab Emirates with a score of 1-3, followed by a 2-2 tie against North Korea.

Uzbekistan leads Group A with six points, ahead of Iran with equal points but in second place on goal difference, followed by the UAE in third place with three points, while North Korea and Qatar each have one point but rank fourth and fifth respectively due to goal difference, and concluding with Kyrgyzstan at the bottom of the group in sixth place with no points.

Qatar will seek to defeat their Kyrgyz guests, before Al Adam team head to Tehran to face the Iranian national team on October 15, and their match in Doha on November 14, against their Uzbek counterpart.

