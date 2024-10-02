Life Time To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 24, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH ) today announced that its results for third quarter 2024 will be released before open on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The Company will host a call at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update.

How to Participate:



Date : Thursday, October 24, 2024

Time : 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)

U.S. dial-in number : 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in number : 1-201-389-0879

Webcast: LTH 3Q 2024 Earnings Call Live audio webcast:

link will be available at

Replay Information:



Webcast

- Available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call at .



Conference call - Available after 1:00 p.m. ET the same day through November 7, 2024.



U.S. replay number : 1-844-512-2921



International replay number : 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID : 1374 9346

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 42,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED