O3 Holding Gmbh (KD Pharma Group) Successfully Placed Senior Secured Bond

BIOGGO, SWITZERLAND, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.O3 Holding GmbH (the Company), the holding company of KD Pharma Group, a leading CDMO in pharmaceutical and nutritional lipids, successfully placed a EUR 180 million senior secured bond due 10 October 2029. The bond will pay a quarterly floating rate coupon of 3-month EURIBOR + 5.25% per annum. The issue amount of EUR 180 million was successfully placed with institutional investors. The bond will be included under ISIN NO0013360552 in the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) and is expected to subsequently be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs).Oscar Groet, CEO of KD Pharma Group, said:“We are very pleased to announce the successful placement of our bond. Together with the acquisition of dsm-firmenich's Marine Lipids business, this funding will enable us to embark on the next phase of our growth journey and expand our marine lipid offering to our growing customer base.”Igor van Santen, CFO of KD Pharma Group, said:“We would like to thank the investors for the confidence they have shown in the Company by placing this bond. We look forward to working closely with our investors as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives and create value for the long term.”The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes of the group. DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA acted as Sole Manager in the bond issue and Herter & Co. – A Teneo Company acted as Debt Advisor to the company.For further information, please contact us at: ...About KD Pharma GroupThe KD Pharma Group is a CDMO that creates health solutions in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical space. It is also the worldwide leading producer Omega-3 fatty acids for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets, formulation and encapsulation services, with over 710 employees and a presence in the UK, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Peru and the US. The KD Pharma Group employs state-of-the-art technology which is protected by numerous patents. Visit to learn more.IMPORTANT NOTICEThis announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities to any person in the United States of America (the United States), Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States. The offer and sale of the securities referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at“qualified investors” within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the Order) or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc. (all such persons together being referred to as Relevant Persons)). This announcement must not be acted on, or relied upon, by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.In member states of the European Economic Area the placement of any securities described in this announcement is directed exclusively at persons who are“qualified investors” within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended.Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this announcement.Any decision to purchase or submit any offer to purchase, sell or subscribe for any of the securities described herein should only be made on the basis of an independent review by a prospective investor of the Company's publicly available information. Neither the Sole Manager nor any of their respective affiliates nor any of its or their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any liability arising from the use of, or make any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of, this announcement or the Company's publicly available information. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. The information contained in this announcement is subject to change in its entirety without notice.

