Biosteel Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Ontario University Athletics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BioSteel The Official Hydration Partner of The OUA

OUA student-athletes to benefit from BioSteel's premium hydration and nutrition solutions.

- Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteelWINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BioSteel , a leader in clean, healthy hydration and sports nutrition, is proud to announce an exciting new multi-year partnership with Ontario University Athletics (OUA ). This collaboration will enhance the health, performance, and overall experience of OUA student-athletes by delivering premium hydration and nutrition solutions across multiple sports and events.Ontario University Athletics (OUA) is the governing body for university sport in Ontario and is home to over 20 member institutions, representing more than 9,000 student-athletes and 3,000 annual competitions. With a rich history of over 100 years, the OUA promotes athletic excellence and provides student-athletes with opportunities to compete, grow, and develop in both academics and sports. By partnering with BioSteel, the OUA continues to provide its athletes with the resources needed to succeed at the highest levels of university sport.“We're thrilled to partner with BioSteel, a brand that aligns with our mission of fueling athletic excellence in Canadian sport,” said Gord Grace, OUA President & CEO.“This partnership is a great opportunity to support student-athletes both on and off the field with products they can trust.”BioSteel's clean and effective hydration products will help athletes achieve peak performance, reinforcing their ability to excel on the field and in their overall athletic journeys. As a proudly Canadian brand, BioSteel is committed to empowering athletes at all levels of competition, and this new partnership further solidifies that commitment.“Partnering with OUA ensures student-athletes have access to the highest quality products,” said Dan Crosby, Owner of BioSteel.“We're excited to fuel their performance while supporting them as they grow and succeed in both their academic and athletic pursuits.”As the official electrolyte and supplements sponsor of the OUA, BioSteel will contribute to key initiatives, including on-site activations at major sporting events, a student-athlete ambassador program, and ongoing access to BioSteel's hydration products. This collaboration highlights BioSteel's dedication to supporting the next generation of athletes and aligns with the OUA's mission of promoting and celebrating student-athlete success in Ontario.To learn more about BioSteel and their commitment to clean, healthy hydration, visit or follow @BioSteelSports on social media.

Dave Carcamo

BioSteel Sports Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.