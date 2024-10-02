OCA Greater Phoenix Chapter Hosts Charity Golf Tournament To Benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Ziomek, Keynote Speaker and Parkinson's ActivistPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The OCA Greater Phoenix Chapter is excited to announce its 9th Annual Charity Tournament, taking place at the prestigious Arizona Biltmore, located at 2400 Biltmore Estates Drive in Phoenix, on October 26th. This year, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.Participants will enjoy a fun-filled scramble tournament, complete with on-course games, a delicious luncheon, and an enticing silent auction items. Golfers can register for $200 per person or $700 for a foursome. Non-golfers are also encouraged to join in the festivities by attending the luncheon and silent auction.The event will feature exciting raffle prizes and silent auction items, including a football autographed by the AZ Cardinals, a 47" TV, alongside auction items such as airline tickets, a luxurious Hermès scarf, and more! It promises to be an engaging day for everyone involved.“Each hole will be dedicated to factual information about Parkinson's Disease,” states Mike Ziomek, the luncheon guest speaker.“Having been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease when I was 32 years old, I am dedicating my life for advancing Parkinson's education and research.”“We invite the community to join us for a day of golf, camaraderie, and philanthropy,” said Astria Wong, President of OCA Greater Phoenix Chapter.“Together, we can make a difference in the fight against Parkinson's Disease.”For those interested in supporting this worthy cause, the OCA Greater Phoenix Chapter is seeking donations for silent auction items. Please email ... or call 480-990-1222 for more information.To register for the tournament, please visit: ..com/e/oca-greater-phoenix-chapter-9th-annual-charity-golf-tournament-tickets-913172733227Join us for a day of fun, fundraising, and making a difference in the lives of those affected by Parkinson's Disease!

