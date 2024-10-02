Veterinary Dietary Supplements Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.67 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The veterinary dietary supplements market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.21 billion in 2023 to $2.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased pet ownership, veterinary recommendations, humanization of pets, pet obesity awareness, availability of specialized formulations, advancements in pet nutrition science.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The veterinary dietary supplements market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customized nutrition solutions, pet population growth, e-commerce expansion, focus on specific health conditions, rise in preventive healthcare spending, nutraceutical innovations, holistic pet care approach.

Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market

The increasing number of pet owners is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary dietary supplements market going forward. Pet owners are individuals or families who own and care for one or more pets, such as dogs, cats, birds, or other domesticated animals, providing them with food, shelter, medical care, and affection. Pet owners use veterinary dietary supplements to address specific nutritional deficiencies in a pet's diet, ensuring they receive essential vitamins, minerals, or nutrients.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market Share?

Key players in the market include C H Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG, Virbac, Ark Naturals, Beaphar, FoodScience LLC, Nutri-Pet Research Inc., CEVA Logistics INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED., Canna Companion, NOW Foods PRIVATE LIMITED, Nestle S.A., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Orion Corporation, Zydus Animal Health and Investments Limited, Krka d.d. Novo mesto, Animalcare Limited, Ourofino Saúde Animal, Eco Animal Health Group PLC, VetriScience Laboratories, Vetoquinol, Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation, Nexvet Biopharma PLC, Aratana Therapeutics Inc., Bayer Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Heska Corporation, Kindred Biosciences, Mars Incorporated, Norbrook Laboratories Limited, Zoetis Inc., Bioiberica S.A.U., Bimeda Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Toray Industries Inc., AB Science.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the veterinary dietary supplements market are focusing on launching innovating products to provide reliable services to customers.

How Is The Global Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Proteins and Peptides, CBD, Multivitamins and Minerals, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Other Types (Antioxidants)

2) By Dosage Form: Tablets and Capsules, Gummies and Chewables, Powders, Liquids, Other Dosages (Injectables, Paste)

3) By Distribution Channel: Online or E-commerce, Offline

4) By Application: Joint Health Support, Calming or Stress or Anxiety, Digestive Health, Energy and Electrolytes, Immunity Support, Skin and Coat Health, Other Applications (Kidney, Urinary Tract, Liver, Cardiovascular, Weight Management)

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market Definition

Veterinary dietary supplements are highly nutritious animal products containing one or more nutrients or active ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, botanicals (natural products), and others intended to supplement the diet. These are used to supplement the animal diet, which acts as complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) to provide health benefits and well-being for animals.

Veterinary Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global veterinary dietary supplements market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Veterinary Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary dietary supplements market size, veterinary dietary supplements market drivers and trends, veterinary dietary supplements market major players and veterinary dietary supplements market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

