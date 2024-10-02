Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
Date
10/2/2024 11:46:10 AM
| Series
| RIKB 27 0415
| RIKB 35 0917
| ISIN
| IS0000036291
| IS0000035574
| Maturity Date
| 04/15/2027
| 09/17/2035
| Auction Date
| 10/04/2024
| 10/04/2024
| Settlement Date
| 10/09/2024
| 10/09/2024
| 10% addition
| 10/08/2024
| 10/08/2024
On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.
Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bon and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bond on the Government Debt Management website.
For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.
