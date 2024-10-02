Gulf Coast International Properties Agent Mark Cardillo Sells 3Rd Most Expensive House In Collier County In August 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gulf Coast International Properties® is pleased to announce that agent, Mark Cardillo, has successfully closed the sale of the third most expensive property in Collier County for the month of August 2024.410 Palm Circle West, located in exclusive Old Naples, sold for $8,910,000. The 4,645 square foot lake-front home was built in 2015 and was on the for 165 days. Old Naples is one of the most premier neighborhoods in Naples, home to many luxurious residences, and situated close to the white sugar sand beaches of the Gulf.Cardillo expressed excitement about the sale stating,“It's an honor to have represented this extraordinary property and to be part of such a remarkable sale. This achievement is a testament to the strength of the luxury real estate market in Collier County and the trust that our clients place in Gulf Coast International Properties.”Gulf Coast International Properties continues to set the standard in the luxury real estate market, offering unparalleled services and in-depth market knowledge. With this sale, the firm strengthens its position as a leader in high-end property transactions in Florida.GCIP is incredibly proud of Mark's success and congratulates him on this impressive accomplishment.About Gulf Coast International Properties®Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.To contact Mark directly, please email:...For more information, please contact Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or ...# # #END

