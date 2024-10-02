EPA Losses Fluoride Lawsuit - Dallas Residents Win When Fluoride Tap Turned Off- It Should Happen Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CWF started in Dallas, Texas in 1965. Decades later experts conclude ingesting fluoride causes harm, especially to children's brains. It needs to end today.

- Judge Edward ChenDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After the unprecedented seven-year trial brought by citizens against the EPA, September 24, 2024 Judge Chen ruled for the Plaintiffs. This Federal trial was the first to challenge the dismissal of a Citizens Petition submitted under Section 21 of Toxic Substances Control Act of 1976 (TSCA). Case Number: Civ. No. 17-CV-02162-EMC Food & Water Watch, Inc al v. Environmental Protection Agency et al. The Plaintiffs include Fluoride Action Network (FAN), Moms Against Fluoridation and other advocacy groups and individuals.Judge Edward Chen issued a thorough, detailed 80 page opinion with his ruling. The ruling did not specify exactly what measures must be adopted by the EPA, but under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), once the court rules that a chemical poses an unreasonable risk, the EPA is obligated by law to restrict or eliminate the risk.Page 79 of Judge Edward Chen's ruling, the Conclusions for Law.IV. CONCLUSIONS OF LAW121. Plaintiffs have proven, by a preponderance of the evidence, that water fluoridation at the level of 0.7 mg/L – the prescribed optimal level of fluoridation in the United States – presents an“unreasonable risk of injury to health or the environment, without consideration of costs or other non-risk factors, including an unreasonable risk to a potentially exposed or susceptible subpopulation under the conditions of use.” 15 U.S.C. § 2620(b)(4)(B)(ii).122. The Court thus orders the Administrator to initiate rulemaking pursuant to Subsection 6(a) of TSCA. See id. §§ 2605(a), 2620(a).Judge Chen wrote:pg 6: The EPA's default margin of error requires a factor of 10 between the hazard level and exposure level due to variability in human sensitivities...Here, an even greater margin (100x) is owed because the methodology (which yields the 4 mg/L hazard level) uses the lowest observed adverse effect level (“LOAEL”); this methodology adds an additional level of uncertainty (and hence the application of a 100x rather than 10x margin). But even if only the default 10x margin is required, the safe level of fluoride exposure would be 0.4 mg/L (4 mg/L (hazard level) divided by 10). The“optimal” water fluoridation level in the United States of 0.7 mg/L is nearly double that safe level of 0.4 mg/L for pregnant women and their offspring.Lead attorney Michael Connett for the plaintiffs stated,“In the trial in this case there was no dispute by the EPA's experts that fluoride is a neurotoxicant ... it damages the brain”.On Feb 1, 2024, Day 2 of this TSCA trial, Michael Connett asks a witness,“Dr. Grandjean, can you remind us about some of the factors that make the developing brain more vulnerable to the impact of environmental toxicants?”Grandjean replies,“I wrote a book on this called“Only One Chance” because you only have one chance to develop your brain. And because the human brain is the most advanced in the animal kingdom, it is also... vulnerable. And if something goes wrong, you don't have a chance later on to remodel the brain. You are stuck with that brain you start to develop early in life.”Michael Connett continues,“The CDC in this case under oath admitted that there is no benefit from swallowing fluoride and having fluoride exposure when you are in the womb and the first six months of life” he adds,“this period of life which has the greatest vulnerability for harm to the brain is a period of life where there is absolutely no benefit at all, so if you think about it from a risk benefit point of view, why are we adding this to the water supply”.Here is a video of RFK interviewing Michael Connett prior to Judge Chen ruling. @FluorideActionNetwork:5/rfkconnett:6Activists opposing Community Water Fluoridation (CWF) in Dallas, Texas have been ardent about pleading with the Dallas City Council to vote to Stop Fluoridation for the last ten years . The activists speaking at Open Mic during Dallas City Council meetings point to many harms caused by ingesting Fluoride.The Dallas Express has written several articles chronicling the citizens opposing fluoridation. Regina Imburgia says, "she is thankful for the Judge's ruling, but I cannot celebrate until the fluoride tap is turned off. The Dallas City Council voted to start the fluoridation program and eight need to vote to end it. I hope this ruling gives the council the courage to go against the pressure and propaganda they get from the vested stakeholders in government (CDC, HHS), medicine (ADA, AMA), and pro-fluoride shills. The generational harm caused by fluoridation needs to end today,”Imburgia says, "The Dallas City Council does not need to wait for any action to be taken by the EPA before the Fluoride tap is turned off". She encourages the Dallas residents, and the 23 cities that buy Dallas water to contact Dallas Mayor Johnson tel:214-670-3301 and tell him to Stop Fluoridation today!

