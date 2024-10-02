The Latest Construction Innovations And Industry Insights - October 2, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week's featured video from CONEXPO-CON/AGG highlights the key to running a successful construction business. In the episode, Bret Barnhart, a seasoned construction business owner, emphasizes the importance of hiring the right talent. Barnhart shares the hard-earned lesson that hiring cheap often leads to higher costs down the line due to turnover and poor performance. This ties into broader best practices for running a successful construction business, which include prioritizing high-quality talent, fostering a positive company culture, and investing in employee development. Focusing on clear communication, strong client relationships, and leveraging technology to improve project management also play crucial roles. By shifting your mindset to value long-term team building and innovation, you can position your business for sustainable growth and success in a competitive market.Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine covering the latest industry news, blogs, videos and more. Featured content includes a range of topical subjects:.ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 77.Amexon's Central Park Project Earns IPAX Americas Sustainability Honor.Record rental construction drives housing starts in Canada's largest cities.AWW Support Centre Launches to Empower Women in Skilled Trades.OHBA Announces 2024 Awards of Distinction Winners.Alair Homes Marks 17th Anniversary with Strategic Leadership Changes.EllisDon Leads Wildfire Debris Cleanup in Jasper.Canadian Wood Council and Woodsure launch new partnership between the WoodWorks and Woodsure programs.Transforming Rail Infrastructure Through Integrated Solutions.Free Preliminary Drawings with Quotes.IAPMO Concludes 95th Annual Education and Business Conference.Omnia and Fiera Real Estate Launch Le Balt Condo Project.Are You Ensuring Accessibility? Why Safe Entry Matters as 2025 Approaches.Advisory Board Announced for Geo Week 2025.Integration to Technology and Preconstruction Podcast.Celebrate Canada's Construction Leaders: Nominate Now for the CCA National Awards.Sustainable Buildings Canada Selected by Natural Resources Canada to Lead Major National & Provincial Sustainability Programs.PCL Aims for Zero Incidents Under New Deal with Safety Software Leader HammerTech.Missoni and Amexon Development Corporation Partner to Launch MISSONI SKYStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

