Daikin Applied Announces Magnitude® WME-D: A Magnetic Bearing Oil-Free Centrifugal Chiller

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
As customers look to reduce carbon emissions, Daikin delivers
energy-efficient and industry-leading performance
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied has introduced the Magnitude® WME-D , a next-generation water-cooled centrifugal chiller featuring a two-stage, oil-free compressor and low-global warming potential (GWP) R-515B refrigerant. With an optimized compressor-refrigerant combination, the WME-D improves performance for up to 40% more energy savings than traditional fixed speed compressors. The combination of a low-GWP refrigerant and enhanced efficiency allows building owners and operators to accelerate their decarbonization efforts while experiencing the best performance in the market compared to similar chillers.
Continue Reading
Magnitude WME-D
"We are consistently working to provide sustainable, high-performance solutions," said Jim Macosko, vice president of product and sustainability solutions at Daikin Applied . "With the introduction of the Magnitude WME-D, customers can continue to experience unparalleled reliability and efficiency while reducing the environmental impact of their building and HVAC systems."
The WME-D provides a variety of features to deliver energy-efficient and industry-leading performance:
Flexibility to Serve a Broad Range of Applications
The WME-D chiller offers impressive cooling and heating capabilities, providing 250-450 tons (900-
1,600 kW) of cooling and 3600-5300 MBH (1,000-1,550 kW) of heating. This dual capability eliminates the need for separate heating equipment.
Its ultra-wide operational envelope allows for a range of functionalities, including free-cooling, inverted duty operation, evaporator leaving water temperatures up to 70°F, condenser entering water temperatures as low as 40°F, and operation down to 10% capacity without the need for hot gas bypass. Additionally, while most chillers only allow control of the evaporator leaving water temperature for cooling, the WME-D provides the option to control the condenser leaving water temperature for heating, achieving temperatures up to 126 F.
The chiller's compact footprint delivers high efficiency and space optimization - the best of both worlds - making the chiller ideal for both new construction and retrofit projects. Engineered with a small footprint and high configurability, the WME-D is perfect for schools, healthcare facilities, data centers, and office spaces that have similar conditioning needs.
Improved Energy Efficiency and Longevity
Daikin Applied's two-stage, magnetic bearing compressor technology outperforms traditional centrifugal chillers, reducing carbon emissions through decreased electrical requirements. With oil-free operation and minimized mechanical wear and tear, the WME-D offers increased reliability and longevity.
Low-GWP Refrigerant with Increased Performance
The WME-D chiller is designed with low-GWP refrigerant R-515B, aligning with Daikin's commitment to providing sustainable solutions without compromising performance. The chiller boasts the best performance in the market relative to other chillers using R-515B refrigerant, excelling in both full-load efficiency and integrated part-load efficiency.
To learn more about the Magnitude WME-D and the full range of Daikin Applied solutions, and to find a local sales representative, visit . Also, follow Daikin Applied on LinkedIn
for the latest on commercial HVAC equipment, services and trends.
About Daikin Applied Americas
Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live - and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit or call 800-432-1342.
Media Contact:
Aaron Parker
Director of Communications
Daikin Applied
612-202-8774
[email protected]
SOURCE Daikin Applied
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02102024003732001241ID1108739720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.