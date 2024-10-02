Local Cuisine Showcased At Food Festival In Greece

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani cuisine has been showcased at the 23rd Food for Good
International Food Festival held in Greece,
Azernews reports.
The cuisine of more than 40 countries is displayed at the
festival every year and has more than 2,000 visitors.
In the corner organised by the Gala Greek-Azerbaijani Friendship
Society in Plaz Aretsuda Square in Thessaloniki, the participants
were offered delicious dishes of the national cuisine, various
sweets, tea, and wine.
The funds collected at the event are donated to an orphanage
located in Greece's Filiro region.
With its rich cuisine, Azerbaijan offers a wide variety of
gastronomic opportunities.
Fresh mint, coriander, dill, basil, and parsley, as well as
sumac, cumin, saffron, and cinnamon, are very popular and often
accompany the main dishes.
Such seasonings as lemon, olives, food acids, abgora, narsharab,
cherry plums, albukhara, qora, gizil-akhta, kuraga (dried
apricots), lavashana, and others are also widely used to enhance
the taste and smell of food.
Most Azerbaijani dishes are made of mutton, beef, and poultry.
Rice and products made from flour are also widely used in the
national cuisine.
Some Azerbaijani dishes are cooked in special utensils: piti
soup is prepared in clay pots, pilaf - in special boilers with a
thick bottom (qazan), and kebab is planked on special skewers. In
general, more than 2,000 recopies are known in the national
cuisine.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
