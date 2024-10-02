Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Kherson Suburb Due To Russian Shelling
10/2/2024 10:09:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the suburbs of Kherson, a 65-year-old cyclist was killed by Russian artillery fire, and a 61-year-old woman was wounded by drone fire.
The head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko reported this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.
“The Russian occupiers killed another civilian in our community,” the message says.
As noted, the citizen was riding a bicycle in the suburbs when the enemy fired from artillery. Mrochko said that the 65-year-old man died on the spot.
Mrochko also said that a 61-year-old woman came under fire from an enemy drone around 2 p.m. in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. She was on the street when the explosives were dropped. Now the victim is in the hospital. She was diagnosed with explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds.
Thus, as of October 2, the troops of the aggressor country have killed two Kherson residents and wounded three.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, Russians fired a drone at a minibus in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson , killing a 69-year-old woman and injuring a 54-year-old woman.
Also, in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, an 80-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian drone fire.
