KUNA Participates In FANA's First Yearly Meeting In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) held its first meeting of the year on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, at the Emirates News Agency (WAM) headquarters, with participation from Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

In his speech at the opening session of the meeting, representative of KUNA Deputy Director General for Administrative and Affairs Mohammad Al-Mannai, expressed KUNA's welcome to hosting FANA's 51st General Assembly Conference.

The will be held in Kuwait between October 27 and 29, Al-Mannai added that they hope to achieve the desired results in developing the work of the federation and achieving its goals.

The meeting was moderated by the President of FANA and Acting Director of WAM, Dr. Jamal Al-Kaabi, he discussed the items on the agenda, which were read by the Secretary-General of the federation, Farid Ayar.

They discussed the activities of the General Secretariat and the impact of current events in some Arab countries on the activities of media organizations, as well as the preparations for the upcoming 51st conference.

The meeting was also attended by Director General of the Oman News Agency (ONA) Ibrahim Al-Azri, Assistant Director General of the Jordan News Agency (Petra) Fayez Al-Jabour, International Relations Researcher at KUNA Abdulaziz Al-Bloushi, and Executive Director of News Content Sector at WAM Jamal Nasser. (end)

