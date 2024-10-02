(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising digitization, along with the growing need for efficient event management solutions, is driving the expansion of the Event Management Software Market. Pune, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event Management Software Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the Event Management Software Market size was valued at USD 7.95 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 24.98 billion by 2032, achieving a CAGR of 13.59% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” Event management software is in high demand today as businesses and organizations look to streamline the planning and execution of various events. The expansion and growth of hybrid and virtual events along with the increased focus on user experience have driven market growth. Companies have realized the importance of hosting engaging events, such as corporate meetings, conferences, trade shows, or social gatherings, and invest in technology to support the planning and execution process. Today, as more and more people engage in remote work and digital participation, businesses and organizations need reliable tools and technology solutions that will help people communicate and interact regardless of the place. For Instance, Remote employees report higher engagement levels, with 78% feeling highly engaged compared to 72% of on-site workers. Working from home has been shown to increase productivity by 13%. One other factor that supports market growth is the expansion of social media and digital marketing. The need to attract people and gain their attention also stimulates the growth of the market, as businesses today hastily search for effective ways to make their events not only well-organized but also entertaining. In conclusion, event management software is becoming increasingly relevant and is gradually turning into an important productivity tool that will help the organizer track registrations, manage logistics, and conduct data analysis to improve events in the future.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.95 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 24.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.59% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Many event organizers, mostly in developing regions, lack the necessary technical skills to use the software effectively.

. The effective use of online event management tools depends on the availability of a reliable internet infrastructure.

. Some enterprises may struggle with integrating new event management solutions into the existing enterprise software systems.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The event organizers and planners segment dominated the market and represented over 40.2% of the market share in 2023. Event organizers and planners depend on the software to organize, plan, and execute different events. Types of events such as user conferences, product launches, roadshows, press meetings, and others. Event management software allows registration management, participant engagement, logistics coordination, and data analysis. The growth of the event management software market is driven by a focus on delivering efficient, user-friendly, and feature-rich software.

The corporate segment is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 14.9%, during the forecast period. Corporate events need to be highly reliable as they have high-performance standards. Thus, organizations focus on using event management software to streamline their operations, perform the majority of tasks automatically, and adopt a more professional approach. This segment also focuses on data security and privacy regulations compliance. This is important for organizations ready to participate in multinational events since the information shared there can be highly sensitive, such as customer data, financial information, proprietary technology details, and intellectual property. Data protection and privacy rules compliance are at the core of software implemented in this sector.

Below is a table reflecting factors driving the growth of the Event Management Software Market, specifically focusing on the need to attract people and provide entertaining event experiences:

Factor Description Impact on Market Growth Market Segment Benefiting Need to Attract Attention Businesses aim to stand out in a competitive landscape. Drives adoption of advanced features like interactive tools and personalized experiences. Marketing and Engagement Tools Interactive Experiences People seek engaging and fun activities at events. Stimulates the growth of user-friendly, feature-rich software with gamification and AR/VR capabilities. Event Planning and Audience Engagement Brand Visibility and Loyalty Companies focus on attracting and retaining customers. Boosts demand for analytics to track engagement and refine event strategies. Data Analytics and Post-Event Evaluation Digital Marketing Integration Integration with social media and online platforms. Helps attract larger audiences through targeted advertising and content promotion. Social Media Integration Features Virtual & Hybrid Events Growth of virtual and hybrid event models post-pandemic. Increases need for software that can deliver interactive and entertaining virtual experiences. Online Event Platforms and Multimedia Tools Enhanced User Experience Need for seamless registration and engaging content. Encourages innovation in event software interfaces to enhance attendee satisfaction. User Interface Design and Personalization Features

These factors indicate that businesses are increasingly investing in event management software to create memorable experiences, which ultimately helps in attracting and retaining their audience.

Event Management Software Market Segmentation:

By Deployment



Cloud-based On-premises

By Application



Event Organizers & Planners

Corporate

Government

Education Others

By Component



Software



Event Planning



Event Marketing



Venue & Ticket Management



Analytics and Reporting

Others

Services



Professional Services Managed Services

By Organization Size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Large Enterprise

Regional Landscape

In 2023, North America held the largest market share of about 44.1% of total revenue. This region is known for its high usage of advanced technologies to enable convenience on a global scale. North American vendors are the highest proponents of tech innovation. The software's solutions are centered on the use of cutting-edge technologies that include cloud hosting, machine learning, artificial intelligence, mobile apps, data analytics, the Internet of Things, and blockchain. Event management software in this region is deployed in the corporate, government, healthcare, education, non-profit, and entertainment sectors to enhance the intensity of the event, the speed of operations, and the frequency of customer interaction, to reach more customers and serve the purpose of the event.

Vendors in North America, especially the U.S. and Canada, are financially stable and boost their investment in emerging solutions for the pivotal difference in their effect on customer satisfaction. Stakeholders in the region push for the adoption of event management software while expecting software vendors to increase the intensity of advanced technology applications to compete effectively. North America has the highest number of event management software users; their presence is a reflection of both the multinational companies and startups deploying the tool. Organizations are reaching agreements with suppliers for the end-to-end implementation of the software for key event management activities.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Cvent, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Jifflenow, a B2B meeting platform, aimed at simplifying the booking process for in-person meetings at corporate events and tradeshows for customers of both companies.

In March 2023, Whova announced that its event registration system had expanded to 39 countries, adding 16 new countries to its coverage.

