HEIDI KLUM ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF THE ICONIC TRICK-OR-TREAT FOR UNICEF BOX

to reintroduce Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF's little orange box to a new generation of global citizens with a creative PSA announcing, "The Box Is Back." The spot, featuring Klum and castmates from Making the Cut and Project Runway,

plays on Klum's "Queen of Halloween" status and unveils a refreshed Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF box in the spirit of the nostalgic original.

For its return this October, the box spotlights children and highlights UNICEF's core mission of ensuring every child is

healthy, educated, protected and respected.

The box features a QR code to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF's website where participants can help raise $5 for UNICEF USA by engaging in a "click-or-treat" experience. There, they can explore stories from children around the world and learn about UNICEF's work in 190 countries and territories.

The website also offers the opportunity to order boxes and witness the evolution of Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF throughout the years. For those interested in doing more, individuals, groups and organizations can host Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF fundraisers in support of UNICEF USA and children around the world.

"I am so thrilled to be a part of Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF and to officially announce, 'The Box is Back!'" said

UNICEF USA Supporter and Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum . "Joining forces with my Project Runway designers Erin Robertson and Kentaro Kameyama and Ciara Chyanne and Jonny Cota from Making the Cut was so much fun and now everyone can 'add some meaning to their Halloweening'

and support UNICEF USA so that every child is healthy, educated, protected and respected."

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF was conceived nearly 75 years ago. Since then, generations of children and families have been inspired to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF, going door-to-door with the signature orange collection boxes calling out, " Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF! " To date, the annual campaign has raised nearly $200 million and is the longest running youth engagement campaign in the United States.



"The Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF box is a nostalgic emblem for children and families – mine included – representing a time when they meaningfully engaged in Halloween traditions and we couldn't be more excited to reintroduce it to U.S. audiences," said Shelley Diamond, Chief Marketing Officer at UNICEF USA . "UNICEF's work is limitless, and Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF is an invitation to all supporters to join in our mission and do good along the way to support the world's most vulnerable children."



Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF is made possible by the generous support from Key Club International and Circle K International, which are part of the Kiwanis International family, as well as Hallmark, Screenvision Media and The Rock and Roll Playhouse, which are distributing boxes at select locations.

To learn more and participate throughout the month of October, please visit and use the hashtag #TOT4UNICEF to spread the word on social media.



About UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to pursue a more equitable world for every child. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.



UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world's most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information, visit .



