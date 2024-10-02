Stelia And Centersquare Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Borderless AI Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering enterprises to unleash distributed AI power through AI-native data mobility and global data center capacity

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelia, the AI acceleration platform, today announced a new partnership with Centersquare, a premier provider of scalable colocation and data center services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in accelerating enterprise AI adoption by enabling simple, distributed AI operations across a vast North American and European of data centers.

Headquartered in Dallas, Centersquare specializes in delivering a comprehensive suite of colocation and data center services.

"In a world where AI is the new magic, we're thrilled to partner with Centersquare to make that magic accessible without boundaries," said Tobias Hooton, CEO of Stelia. "Together, we're transforming data mobility into AI superiority, empowering enterprises to get an unfair advantage in the AI-driven future."

This strategic alliance combines Stelia's innovative AI ecosystem orchestration with Centersquare's robust infrastructure, creating a powerhouse for enterprises seeking to harness the full potential of AI.

Headquartered in Dallas, Centersquare boasts an impressive footprint of 72 data center locations across key markets including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, London, and Toronto. With 1.9 million square feet of space, 400 MW of power, and over 50,000 cross-connects, Centersquare provides the secure, scalable foundation that modern AI initiatives demand.

"Stelia's innovative approach to AI acceleration and orchestration perfectly complements our focus on reliable and scalable infrastructure," said Jaclyn Mispagel, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of Centersquare. "By integrating their intelligent data mobility platform with our state-of-the-art data centers, we're offering enterprises a proactive partnership purpose-built for tomorrow's challenges."

Empowering Transformation Through Borderless Collaboration

The Stelia-Centersquare partnership offers enterprises unprecedented capabilities:



Ecosystem Orchestration:

Tap into Stelia's vast ecosystem of AI resources, applications, and GPU providers, enabling enterprises to build comprehensive hybrid IT strategies tailored to their unique AI ambitions.



Enhanced Global Connectivity : Simple integration of AI resources across Centersquare's extensive network of data centers and Stelia's pool of connected AI resources providing unmatched global reach and enabling truly distributed AI operations.



Optimized Data Mobility: Stelia's cutting-edge platform ensures efficient data movement, reducing latency and significantly improving AI performance across diverse geographical locations.

Scalable, Secure, Compliant Infrastructure:

Leverage Centersquare's flexible colocation solutions and rigorous compliance standards (including ISO 27001, SOC 1, SOC 2, NIST 800-53 PE High, and PCI DSS) to create a secure environment for AI operations, backed by a 100% uptime SLA.

A Visionary Partnership Shaping Humanity's AI Future

This collaboration embodies the shared vision of both companies: a world where AI's transformative power is integrated by every enterprise, driving innovation and progress across all sectors of society without limitations or borders.

"With Stelia and Centersquare, enterprises can now turn their AI aspirations into borderless reality," added Dan Scarbrough, CRO of Stelia. "Beyond connecting data centers; we're creating possibilities. This partnership represents a step-change in our reach and ability to orchestrate global AI ecosystems and provides unlimited capabilities for enterprise clients."

The Stelia-Centersquare alliance reinforces Stelia's position as the catalyst for enterprise AI transformation and the definitive AI ecosystem orchestrator. For enterprises and AI innovators pursuing the full potential of AI, the Stelia-Centersquare partnership offers an unparalleled opportunity to lead in the AI-driven landscape. Together, they are setting a new standard for enterprise AI adoption, turning visionary concepts into tangible, borderless realities.

Meet the Stelia and Centersquare executive teams at Yotta 2024, 7-8th October 2024, Las Vegas, USA,



For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your organization, please visit

or contact [email protected]



About Stelia:

Stelia is building a global AI acceleration platform empowering enterprises to simply integrate AI's limitless potential. By optimizing data mobility and connecting diverse AI resources, Stelia simplifies distributed AI operations, making them accessible anywhere. Committed to innovation, collaboration, and simplicity, we enable enterprises to lead the AI revolution and drive transformative change across all sectors of society.

About Centersquare:

Headquartered in Dallas, Centersquare specializes in delivering a comprehensive suite of colocation and data center services. Prioritizing connectivity, security, and redundancy, Centersquare is at the forefront of meeting the rigorous demands of today's digital transformation efforts. Catering to a diverse clientele, ranging from mid-sized enterprises to large web-scale businesses, Centersquare not only ensures compliance with industry regulations but also guarantees 100% uptime.

Media Contact:



Paul Morrison, Chief Marketing Officer [email protected]

+44 0203 151 0644

SteliaTM, HyperBandTM, DawnLinkTM, and the Stelia logo are trademarks of Stelia Ltd.

SOURCE Stelia

