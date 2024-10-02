Critical Travel Insurance Advice As Hurricane Season Intensifies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24th,

Hurricane Helene

formed and strengthened into a category 4 storm, wreaking havoc in Florida and the surrounding southeast states and causing over $100 billion in damage. Following 7 named hurricanes this season, another low pressure system

is being tracked in the Gulf and expected to hit the west coast of Florida as another major hurricane.

As a result, travelers are growing increasingly concerned about severe weather events impacting their trips for the next two months of hurricane season. Squaremouth , the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, explores what travel insurance coverage travelers should consider if they're taking a trip this hurricane season.

Coverage if your Destination is Hit by a Hurricane

If a hurricane strikes your destination prior to or during a trip, coverage is typically only available if a destination is rendered uninhabitable. In the case of Hurricane Helene, most of the directly affected locations have been rendered uninhabitable due to flooding and could be covered by travel insurance policies with Hurricane & Weather coverage

that were purchased before the storm was named.



If your destination is still accessible but you decide you don't want to go, you would need to buy a policy with the Cancel For Any Reason upgrade. Cancel For Any Reason could reimburse you 50-75% of the costs if you decide to cancel because you're worried a storm could ruin your trip without directly hitting or damaging your destination.

Coverage If a Hurricane Strikes Your Home Before or During Your Trip

While travel insurance can't cover damage to a home, it can help travelers recoup some of their trip expenses if they choose to stay home or end their trip early to return home. If a hurricane impacts your home or your ability to travel prior to departure, you may be covered as long as you purchased a policy with Hurricane & Weather coverage before the storm was named.

Under this coverage, travelers can cancel their trip and receive 100% reimbursement for their prepaid, non-refundable trip costs, such as flights, hotels, and tours. In order for this coverage to apply, one of the following scenarios must occur:



Their primary residence

becomes uninhabitable as a result of a hurricane

A mandatory evacuation order is enforced at their departure destination The hurricane forces their common carrier to suspend services for at least 6-48 hours, depending on the policy

Travelers who learn their home has been hit by a hurricane while they are away may be covered by the Trip Interruption

benefit to return home. This benefit can refund unused trip costs, as well as additional transportation expenses to book new flights home.

Tips For Traveling During Hurricane Season



Purchase Your Policy Early:

To be eligible for any coverage, you must buy your policy before the storm is named.

Include Cancellation Coverage:

Only travelers who insure their trip expenses will have Trip Cancellation coverage. If you are concerned about a hurricane impacting your trip, make sure to insure your non-refundable trip costs. Keep All Documentation:

In the event you need to file a claim, it's important to save all related documents related to your travel disruption.

Squaremouth's Hurricane Travel Insurance Information Center

further explains travel insurance coverage for storms.

