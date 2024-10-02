US signs USD6.9 billion deal with Boeing for small diameter bombs

(MENAFN) The US Department of Defense signs a USD 6.9 billion contract with Boeing for small diameter bombs (SDB), including deliveries for military sales to Ukraine, Japan, and Bulgaria.



The GBU-39B bombs will be produced at Boeing’s facility in St. Louis, Missouri, with completion expected by December 2035. This is part of a larger package of Pentagon deals totaling over USD 33 billion.



In service since 2006, the precision-guided bombs weigh about 113 kilograms (approximately 250 lbs) and can be equipped on various aircraft, with future integration planned for unmanned air systems. These munitions target fixed installations, such as fuel depots and bunkers.



Ukraine has previously received GBU-39B bombs and modified its MiG-29 fighters to carry them. Other countries, including Israel and Saudi Arabia, have also purchased SDBs from the US.



Last week, President Joe Biden announces an additional USD 8 billion in military aid for Ukraine during a visit from Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. Reports indicate that Zelensky’s victory plan received a mixed reception, as he could not persuade US supporters to allow Ukraine to use US weapons for strikes deep within Russia.





