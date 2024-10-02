Oil Sector Pitches 5-Point Plan For Colombia’S Economic Reactivation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's sector faces a pivotal moment as it navigates the path towards a sustainable future. Frank Pearl, president of the Colombian Association (ACP), unveiled a vision for Colombia's energy transition.



He presented this at the VII Oil, Gas, and Energy Summit in Cartagena. Pearl emphasized the importance of hydrocarbons in Colombia's energy transition plan.



The ACP president proposed a national consensus for an energy transition "Colombian style," encompassing energy, economic, and social transitions.



Pearl stressed the need for a collaborative effort between companies and governments at all levels to address Colombia's equity gap. He highlighted the potential of diversifying regional economies and creating quality formal jobs.



Pearl outlined the significant economic impact of increased oil production. Reaching the goal of one million barrels could generate an additional 46 trillion pesos ($11 billion) for the country.







He emphasized the critical role of oil and gas in supporting fiscal, foreign exchange, and macroeconomic stability.

Campetrol's Five-Point Agreement

The industry, represented by Campetrol's executive president Nelson Castañeda, proposed a five-point agreement for Colombia 's reactivation and progress.



This plan aims to boost national interest projects, streamline project timelines, and promote regional development through royalty investments and job creation.



Key initiatives include offshore exploration, enhanced oil recovery projects, and efforts to increase exploration and production.



The proposal also seeks to expedite project phases, community management processes, prior consultations, and environmental licensing.



In addition, the industry advocates for natural gas as a transition fuel and aims to ensure hydrocarbon supply to all Colombians.



It also promotes the diversification of Colombia's energy matrix, making it more sustainable and competitive while supporting energy communities.



However, concerns loom over gas reserves. Pearl described the current situation as unacceptable, with only six years of gas reserves and seven years of oil reserves.



He noted that gas reserves have fallen by 58% in the last 15 years, calling for urgent action to address this issue.



As Colombia strives for a balanced energy transition, the oil and gas sector remains crucial for the country's economic stability.



The challenge lies in harmonizing environmental goals with economic necessities, ensuring a smooth and sustainable transition for all Colombians.

