Erdogan emphasizes urgent need for more nations to officially recognize state of Palestine

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the urgent need for more nations to officially recognize the state of Palestine, highlighting the issue as crucial in today's geopolitical landscape. Speaking at a news conference alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who was visiting Turkey, Erdogan noted that since October 7, 2023, nine countries have acknowledged Palestine as a state. He urged those nations that have yet to do so to follow suit, asserting that such recognition holds significant meaning in a world where international organizations tasked with maintaining peace and security often appear ineffective.



Erdogan's remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing regional tensions and underscore Turkey`s long-standing support for Palestinian statehood. He pointed out that the recognition of Palestine is not just a diplomatic gesture but a vital step in advocating for the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.



During the press conference, Erdogan also reflected on Turkey`s role in facilitating Finland's accession to NATO, contrasting it with Sweden's delayed membership. He explained that Turkey`s support for Finland was contingent upon the latter taking decisive actions against terrorism. "Our only condition was that there should be no movement regarding terrorism in Finland. We said that terrorism must be curbed there as soon as possible," Erdogan stated. Finland officially joined NATO in April 2023, gaining the approval of all member states, including Turkey, which has been a member for over 72 years.



President Stubb acknowledged the shared geographic challenges faced by both Finland and Turkey, celebrating their new alliance within NATO. He remarked, "Turkey truly serves as a bridge between the West and the East, and I believe Turkey`s role in a multipolar world is more important than ever." This sentiment underscores the strategic importance of Turkey as a key player in international relations, particularly in balancing interests between Western and Eastern powers.



Erdogan's calls for recognition of Palestine, paired with his commentary on NATO cooperation, illustrate Turkey`s active engagement in both regional and global diplomacy as it seeks to enhance its influence on critical issues affecting international peace and security.

MENAFN02102024000045015687ID1108739132