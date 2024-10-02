Turkey calls for UN intervention in Gaza

(MENAFN) As we begin Tuesday, October 1, 2024, here’s a comprehensive overview of the latest news, including Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, in Damascus, and Turkey’s call for UN intervention in Gaza.



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced early Tuesday the initiation of a ground operation in southern Lebanon. According to a military statement, this action was taken “in accordance with the decision of the echelon,” involving localized and targeted ground raids against Hezbollah targets and infrastructure based on precise intelligence. The IDF emphasized that these operations are focused on areas in villages near the border that present an immediate threat to communities in northern Israel. The military also reassured that the operation follows a systematic plan developed by the General Staff and Northern Command, with troops having prepared for these actions in recent months.



In related developments, Israeli airstrikes early Tuesday targeted multiple locations in the Syrian capital, Damascus, resulting in at least three fatalities and nine injuries, as reported by the Syrian state news agency. An unnamed military source indicated that the strikes were executed using warplanes and drones from the occupied Golan Heights. Syrian air defense systems reportedly intercepted the majority of the incoming missiles and drones, but the attack still resulted in civilian casualties and significant damage to private property.



Additionally, Turkey is urging the United Nations to advocate for the use of force in Gaza, drawing parallels to a 1950 General Assembly resolution. This call for international action reflects the ongoing tensions and humanitarian crises affecting the region.



These developments highlight the escalating conflict and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the Middle East, underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic solutions and humanitarian support as the situation continues to unfold.

MENAFN02102024000045015687ID1108739005