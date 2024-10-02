NATO announces deployment of 200 personnel from its (ARF) to Western Balkans

(MENAFN) has announced the deployment of approximately 200 personnel from its newly established Allied Reaction Force (ARF) to the Western Balkans, set to take place between September 30 and October 16. This deployment aims to conduct training exercises to ensure the ARF's readiness while also supporting the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), according to a statement from the Allied Joint Command Force Naples.



This deployment represents the ARF's inaugural operational mission since its formation in July of this year. The mission will involve a military contingent from the ARF's Operational Liaison and Reconnaissance Team (OLRT), consisting of around 50 personnel, who will be stationed in Kosovo. Additionally, a forward command node with approximately 150 personnel will be established in North Macedonia.



The forces deployed will engage in training exercises designed to maintain high readiness levels and assess their capability to rapidly mobilize larger contingents if needed. Furthermore, part of the ARF's headquarters will temporarily integrate into KFOR's command and control structures to evaluate logistical, infrastructural, and operational support requirements. This integration is critical should KFOR require significant reinforcements in the region.



As NATO enhances its presence in the Western Balkans, the operation underscores the alliance's commitment to regional stability and security amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The training exercises and integration with KFOR aim to bolster the operational effectiveness of NATO forces and reassure local allies of the alliance's readiness to respond to emerging challenges in the region.

