President Of Tajikistan Arrives In Doha
Date
10/2/2024 8:02:20 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Emomali Rahmon arrived in Doha on Wednesday to participate in the Third Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar HE Nurmurod Mahmadali.
MENAFN02102024000063011010ID1108738980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.