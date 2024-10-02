عربي


President Of Tajikistan Arrives In Doha


10/2/2024 8:02:20 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Emomali Rahmon arrived in Doha on Wednesday to participate in the Third Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar HE Nurmurod Mahmadali.

The Peninsula

