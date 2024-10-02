(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Defense Information Systems Agency Budget Assessment, FY2023-FY2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service overviews the US Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) budget between FY2023 and FY2029. It outlines the agency's funding distribution for each account as well as a forecast with future spending estimates. It also includes an analysis of contract awards share.

Additionally, the study highlights the trends, challenges, drivers, and restraints that the agency and companies from related industries encounter. Finally, the study points out some short- and long-term growth opportunities.

Rapid advancements in areas like AI, analytics, and cybersecurity have fostered increased collaboration between DISA, defense, and commercial companies, creating growth opportunities for these businesses. DISA plays a key role in joint operations, which require optimal connectivity to effectively support multi-domain forces and international mission partners.

However, DISA's budget is constrained by two factors. In the short term, the upcoming presidential elections create spending uncertainty amongst market players. In the long term, since most of the agency's funding is and will be allocated toward operations and maintenance, there are fewer opportunities for research, development, and procurement of new technologies.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Multi-Factor Authentication

Automated Cyber Threat Detection Enterprise Cloud

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Defense Information Systems Agency Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Definitions

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Global Conflict Analysis

Market Trends Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Spending Forecast and Analysis

Notable Initiatives

Contract Awards Share and Analysis

Companies to Watch Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900