Target Reveals Top Toys List, Delivering Holiday Magic, Exclusive Finds And New Surprises, With More Than Half The Full Assortment Under $20

Target's 2024 Bullseye's Top Toys list features more than 60 must-have items with nearly half exclusive to Target, and prices starting at $7.99
The retailer will also offer thousands of toys this season with over half under $20, making it easy to find gifts for any budget
Target is also offering new, weekly toy drops and deals at up to 50% off to usher in the holiday season
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation
(NYSE: TGT ) today announced the release of its 2024 Bullseye's Top Toys list . The list includes more than 60 toys, nearly half of which are exclusive to Target. These toys start at $7.99 and include popular brands such as LEGO , Disney , FAO Schwarz and Star Wars , as well as items from Target's Bullseye-branded collection. Target is also offering thousands of toys this holiday season, with over half priced under $20. Additionally, the retailer will introduce weekly toy drops and promotions, with discounts of up to 50% on select items throughout the season.
"At Target, holiday shopping is all about creating joyful moments that families can afford," said Jill Sando , Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel and accessories, home and hardlines. "With over 1,000 new toys and a Top Toys list full of only-at-Target exclusives, we're bringing that special 'Tarzhay' magic to gift giving - making it fun, effortless and affordable for every family."
A Top Toys list featuring new and exclusive toys
Bullseye's Top Toys list is back, featuring more than 60 of the season's hottest toys, with more exclusives than ever before. From favorites like the LEGO Star Wars Droid Factory and the Bluey Amusement Park Playset to exclusive toys like the Polly Pocket Target Bullseye Adventure Compact, the list offers something for everyone. With prices starting at just $7.99, Target continues to deliver affordable holiday joy for families.
Bullseye's Top Toys of 2024
Budget-friendly finds under $20
5 Surprise Mini Brands Garden
MGA's Miniverse – Make it Mini Spa – Exclusive
Girls Glamour Purse Set: Madison Ave – Exclusive
Girls Glamour Purse Set: Fifth Ave – Exclusive
Girls Glamour Purse Set: Rockefeller – Exclusive
Kinetic Sand Squish Motion Set
Maxx Action Target Semi Truck – Exclusive
Polly Pocket Target Bullseye Adventure Compact – Exclusive
Playsets that spark imagination
Bluey Amusement Park Playset – Exclusive
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Ultimate Playhouse
Fisher-Price Little People Target Run Playset – Exclusive
Gabby's Dollhouse Purrfect Celebration Playset
Maxx Action 3-N-1 Mega Crane
Marvel Spider-Man Web Action Set – Exclusive
Star Wars Darth Vader Dark Side Set – Exclusive
Target Toy Checklane – Exclusive
LEGO sets for builders
LEGO Star Wars Creative Play Droid Builder Star Wars Toy Set – Exclusive
LEGO Moana's Flowerpot – Exclusive
LEGO City Space Science Lab Toy Building Set – Exclusive
LEGO Disney Young Simba the Lion King Fan Disney Collection Building Set
Toys for collectors and action enthusiasts
Beyblade X Dagger and Tusk Xtreme Battle Set
DC Comics Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset
Furby Tie-Dye
Hatchimals Alive Secret Hatch Pandoo – Exclusive
Hot Wheels City Ultra Shark Car Wash
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset
Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot
Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex Off-road Tracker Pack – Exclusive
Little Live Pets My Really Real Puppy – Cavapoo – Exclusive
MAGNA-TILES Space
Monster Jam Booster Playset: 1:64 Scale
Monster Jam RC Mega Spider-Man
MEGA Pokémon Kanto Region Pokedex Building Kit, 322 pc
PAW Patrol Rescue Wheel Tower
Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Action 4 Pack – Exclusive
Spidey and His Amazing Friends Dance and Crawl Spidey
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutation Station Playset with Figures – Exclusive
Transformers One Mega Changer Multipack – Exclusive
Vtech Kidizoom SmartWatch DX4 – Blue, Purple
WinterChu Pikachu Squish – Exclusive
Playsets and electronics
Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House with 75+ pc, 3 Story Slide
Meta Quest 3 128GB Mixed Reality Headset
Nex Playground Active Play System
Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Pixel Petz – Corgi Interactive
PlayStation 5 Console – Slim
Power Pony Rideable Pony - Princess
Tonies Disney Belle, Cinderella and Ariel Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – Exclusive
Tonies Disney Tigger, Woody and Stitch Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – Exclusive
Xbox Series X Console
Creative play options for kids of all ages
Baby Alive Crawl N Play Baby Doll: Harper Hugs, Katy Kat and Tilly Tinker
Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Studio
FAO Schwarz Pink & Bedazzled Electric Guitar
FAO Schwarz Throwback Toys Mystery Vending Machine – Exclusive
Gigglescape Activity Cube – Exclusive
Melissa & Doug What's in Store with Scanner – Exclusive
MGA's Miniverse – Make it Mini Harry Potter Build It Set
Moana Petite Gift Set – Exclusive
Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll
NERF N Series Infinite Blaster
Bullseye-branded fun
The retailer also expands its Bullseye-branded toys assortment with 11 new items, building on the viral success of last year's Target Toy Shopping Cart. Notable additions include the Jumbo Bullseye Plush at a great value for $25 and the Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll: Danielle. Starting in November, over 200 Target stores will feature a new Bullseye-themed display, making it even easier for shoppers to discover these exclusive items as soon as they walk through the door.
New toys and great deals all season long
Target is consumers' one-stop shop for all things toys this holiday season, offering a lineup of new and exclusive toys at affordable prices. Starting this week, the retailer will unveil limited time drops and weekly deals with savings up to 50% off, along with limited time offers on some of the most anticipated toys of the season, including:
LEGO Icons Wreath-Making Kit and Holiday Garland – Exclusive
Bluey Amusement Park Playset at 50% off – Limited time offer – Exclusive
Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll: Skipper – Exclusive
Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll: Danielle – Exclusive
Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex Off-road Tracker Pack – 30% off – Limited time offer
Tonies Disney Belle, Cinderella and Ariel Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – 50% off – Limited time offer – Exclusive
Tonies Disney Tigger, Woody and Stitch Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – 50% off – Limited time offer – Exclusive
MGA's Miniverse – Make it Mini Target Favorite Foods – Exclusive
LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand 25th Anniversary Building Set – Exclusive
LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Gaming Gift and Sonic Playset – Exclusive
A fun, seamless toy shopping experience
This holiday season, saving and shopping is even easier with Target Circle . Through our free-to-join program, members can enjoy exclusive deals that are automatically applied at checkout.
Shoppers can also save an extra 5%1
when paying with the Target Circle Card. And for added convenience, members of our paid program, Target Circle 360 , can take advantage of unlimited same-day delivery, free two-day shipping and extended returns, making it easier than ever to shop for toys and other holiday items. Families can shop in stores or on Target, using Drive Up and Order Pickup with no minimum purchase or membership fee required.'
Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target/CircleCard for program rules and details.
About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves consumers at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website
and press center .
