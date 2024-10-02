GREENVOLT SECURES FINANCING OF 350 MILLION EUROS TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTO, PORTUGAL, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greenvolt Group has just secured financing in the amount of 350 million euros, with a syndicate of lenders.This financing will contribute to strengthening Greenvolt's to foster the development of its 9.3 GW utility-scale pipeline, driving the company's next phase of growth, as well as for general purposes.The syndicated financing will have a bullet maturity in 3 years and is subject to terms and conditions, including security, customary in similar transactions.The lenders syndicate comprises one institutional lender and five banks, with four new financial institutions joining Greenvolt as corporate lending partners and thereby reinforcing the Company's strategy to build long-term relationships with key financial institutions as it scales its operations in the renewable energy sector.“This financing reflects the confidence that market participants have in Greenvolt's strategy and vision. It marks another important step forward as we contribute to the energy transition and achieve our ambitious growth targets” said João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt.The Greenvolt Group is a leader in the renewable energy sector, focusing its activities on the generation of clean energy through residual biomass, the promotion of utility-scale projects, and the design and development of distributed generation projects. In residual biomass, it is present in Portugal and the United Kingdom, where it owns Tilbury Green Power and the Kent power plant. In utility-scale, the Group has a pipeline of 9.3 GW in wind, solar photovoltaic, and battery storage projects across 16 countries. In distributed generation, it continues to grow its pan-European self-consumption platform, already operating in 12 geographies.

