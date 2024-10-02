Countdown To Baku Cinema Breeze Festival

The Baku Cinema Breeze festival will take place for the first
time in the country on October 2- 8, Azernews
reports.
The event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan
Culture Ministry and the Cinema Agency.
The Heydar Aliyev Center will hold the festival's opening
ceremony on October 2.
The Baku Cinema Breeze will serve as a unified platform for
showcasing masterpieces of world cinema, bringing together several
well-known festivals that have previously been organized
separately.
The event will be attended by heads of relevant state
institutions, representatives of the creative sector, international
and local organizations, hundreds of creative individuals,
companies, and public associations.
As part of the festival, an "Omarket" (a film market for Eastern
countries) will be organized, which will serve as an important
platform for presenting films from Eastern countries to the world.
The opening will take place on October 3 at the Heydar Aliyev
Center.
During the festival, film screenings will be organized for the
residents and guests of the capital, as well as for all film
lovers, at the Nizami Cinema Center, CineMastercard Azerbaijan,
YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Kapellhouse Baku, Landmark and YAY
Gallery.
The festival aims to promote Azerbaijan as a hub for the film
industry in the region, to develop film culture, and to bring
together the local ecosystem under one roof.
The Baku Cinema Breeze festival will also gather representatives
from the film industry from the USA, Canada, India, the
Netherlands, Turkiye, Germany, Portugal, the UAE, Greece, Korea,
Georgia, Estonia, and other countries, as well as renowned figures
from world cinema.
It's worth noting that this event, aimed at developing the
audiovisual industry, will be held as part of the Ministry of
Culture's project "Creative Azerbaijan."
For more detailed information about the festival, you can visit
the following link .
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr