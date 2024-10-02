Countdown To Baku Cinema Breeze Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Baku Cinema Breeze festival will take place for the first time in the country on October 2- 8, Azernews reports.

The event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture and the Cinema Agency.

The Heydar Aliyev Center will hold the festival's opening ceremony on October 2.

The Baku Cinema Breeze will serve as a unified for showcasing masterpieces of world cinema, bringing together several well-known festivals that have previously been organized separately.

The event will be attended by heads of relevant state institutions, representatives of the creative sector, international and local organizations, hundreds of creative individuals, companies, and public associations.

As part of the festival, an "Omarket" (a film market for Eastern countries) will be organized, which will serve as an important platform for presenting films from Eastern countries to the world. The opening will take place on October 3 at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

During the festival, film screenings will be organized for the residents and guests of the capital, as well as for all film lovers, at the Nizami Cinema Center, CineMastercard Azerbaijan, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Kapellhouse Baku, Landmark and YAY Gallery.

The festival aims to promote Azerbaijan as a hub for the film industry in the region, to develop film culture, and to bring together the local ecosystem under one roof.

The Baku Cinema Breeze festival will also gather representatives from the film industry from the USA, Canada, India, the Netherlands, Turkiye, Germany, Portugal, the UAE, Greece, Korea, Georgia, Estonia, and other countries, as well as renowned figures from world cinema.

It's worth noting that this event, aimed at developing the audiovisual industry, will be held as part of the Ministry of Culture's project "Creative Azerbaijan."

For more detailed information about the festival, you can visit the following link .

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr