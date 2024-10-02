(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cosan's lubricants subsidiary, Moove, has set its sights on a $1.94 billion valuation for its initial in the United States.



The company and some of its current have launched an offer of 25 million shares, aiming to raise up to $437.5 million. Moove has priced its shares between $14.50 and $17.50 each.



UBS analysts view this IP as a positive step in Cosan's debt reduction process, but not a complete solution.



The maintains a buy recommendation with a target price of R$26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.34%.



Cosan's debt coverage ratio has slightly improved but remains tight at 1.3 times. This figure falls short of the 1.5 to 2.0 times range that management considers appropriate.







The secondary portion of the IPO could help Cosan raise between 2% and 4% of its R$25 billion gross debt.



High interest rates expected to persist until 2025 may necessitate additional deleveraging steps.



These could include reducing Cosan' 4.1% stake in Vale, worth about R$2 billion, or a potential Compass IPO. However, Cosan recently denied plans to sell its Vale shares.



The proposed price range values Moove at up to $1.9 billion in equity and $2.4 billion in market value.



This valuation falls below that of global competitors, according to UBS estimates. Cosan will retain control of Moove after the IPO with a 60.4% stake.



Moove's diverse global positioning provides a platform for potential expansion through acquisitions.

Cosan's Moove IPO: A Step Towards Debt Reduction, But Challenges Remain

The lubricants market remains fragmented, with over 700 independent manufacturers holding approximately 50% of the global market share.



Moove plans to use part of the IPO proceeds to acquire DIPI Holdings, a Brazilian lubricant manufacturer.



While the Moove IPO represents progress in Cosan's debt reduction efforts, challenges persist.



The company must navigate high interest rates and market conditions to achieve its financial goals. Investors will closely watch Cosan's next moves in its deleveraging journey.

MENAFN02102024007421016031ID1108738246