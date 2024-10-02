UAE Launches 'Invest In The Emirates' Campaign Starring Idris Elba

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The UAE is continuing to seek foreign investment, and develop its reputation as a leading destination for entrepreneurs and supportive ecosystem for startups.

Launching the new 'Invest in the Emirates' campaign, it is inviting top innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore the unparalleled opportunities within the country's dynamic business landscape.

Fronted by renowned Idris Elba, the world's top talent is being invited to bring their ideas to the UAE, where they can not only become reality but also reach global markets. They are also being encouraged to explore the UAE's rapidly growing innovation ecosystem – offering comprehensive support including funding, regulatory frameworks, and government backing.

With a tax-free environment, extensive global trade and logistics networks, and a proactive approach to enabling business success, the UAE has become a launchpad for ventures seeking international success.

Strategically located at the crossroads of Asia, Europe and Africa, the UAE connects the world through 10 state-of-the-art airports and 12 major ports, providing investors seamless access to global markets.

Last year, the country received $30.7 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) – ranking 11th globally and 1st in the Arab world, reaffirming its position as a leading and growing destination for investment.

The 'Invest in the Emirates' campaign will focus on major cities including Cannes, Munich, Paris, London, Zurich, Geneva, and New York.

