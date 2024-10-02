Opoint Partners With Sigma Financial AI To Enhance Financial News Data And Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

opoint

Sigma AI logo

Opoint partners with Sigma Financial AI to integrate real-time news data into Sigma's platform, enhancing insights and decision-making for professionals.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opoint , a leader in real-time news data collection and enrichment, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sigma Financial AI , an innovative fintech company specialising in AI-driven insights. This partnership will integrate Opoint's high-quality news data into Sigma's advanced analytics platform, offering financial market professionals enriched, real-time news insights to support more informed decision-making.

By incorporating Opoint's extensive news data capabilities, Sigma Financial AI will provide users with timely, structured financial news enriched with metadata. This integration enhances Sigma's offerings, giving financial analysts, traders, and portfolio managers quicker access to the insights they need to navigate fast-paced market environments.

Fast, Reliable News Data for Enhanced Insights

Opoint's technology monitors over 235,000 global websites, delivering news content within minutes of publication. This focus on speed and accuracy ensures clients receive reliable insights when needed. Integrating Opoint's news data with Sigma Financial AI's platform enhances the delivery of market insights critical for the financial industry.

Empowering Financial Market Professionals

This partnership focuses on enhancing Sigma Financial AI's platform to serve financial professionals better. By integrating Opoint's comprehensive news data, Sigma is boosting its ability to offer actionable insights that support strategic decision-making. Sigma's clients will experience enhanced data quality and relevance, directly benefiting from this collaboration.

Leadership Perspectives

“We're excited to integrate our real-time news data into Sigma Financial AI's cutting-edge platform,” said Toby Cook, Chief Sales Officer at Opoint.“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide valuable insights that empower our clients. By combining our comprehensive news data with Sigma's advanced analytics, we're helping financial professionals access timely, relevant information that enhances their decision-making capabilities in today's fast-paced markets.”

“We are excited to partner with Opoint to enhance our product offering," said Rachel Przybylski, Chief Product Officer at Sigma Financial.“By incorporating a leading news source we produce more detailed, content-rich natural language market insights, personalised to the clients. Opoint news is key to us supporting our clients in the production of engaging content for trading and investment decisions.”

About Opoint

Opoint is a top real-time news data collection and enrichment services provider, serving industries such as media monitoring, financial services, and business intelligence. We focus on delivering high-quality, accurate, and timely insights seamlessly via APIs and user-friendly dashboards. For more information, visit

About Sigma Financial AI

Sigma Financial AI is a specialist data analytics company known for its cutting-edge data platform. Our low-latency Engineering & Artificial Intelligence platform offers personalised research, investment tools, and bespoke analytics. Our analytics capabilities are multi-asset and data-type agnostic, covering technicals, fundamentals, news, and client-specific data-delivered on-demand, scheduled, or event-driven. We support wealth managers, asset managers, brokers, traders, research vendors, data vendors, and technology vendors. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Tilly Thomas

Head of Corporate Development

Sigma Financial AI

...

Stine Bråss

Opoint

+47 471 70 718

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.