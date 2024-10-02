Cloudflare to Showcase Cloud for the “Everywhere World” at GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE – 1st October, 2024 – Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX 2024, the premier technology event in the Middle East, taking place from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Cloudflare will present its latest suite of products and solutions that help businesses regain control of their technology and security environments, by reducing complexity and improving visibility across their on-premises, public cloud, SaaS and public Internet domains.



At GITEX 2024, Cloudflare will demonstrate how its technologies are reshaping the landscape of digital infrastructure and security. The company will spotlight the connectivity cloud, a state-of-the-art solution designed to enhance connectivity and optimize performance for enterprises across the globe. This AI enabled platform offers unparalleled visibility, reliability, security, privacy and speed by leveraging Cloudflare’s extensive global network that spans 330 cities in over 120 countries.



Key highlights of Cloudflare’s GITEX 2024 showcase will include:

● Connectivity cloud: A revolutionary platform that empowers enterprises with seamless, high-performance connectivity. By integrating advanced routing and traffic management technologies, the connectivity cloud helps organizations improve application performance and reliability while reducing latency and downtime.

● Zero Trust Security: Cloudflare One, Cloudflare’s comprehensive Zero Trust solutions will be on display, offering robust protection against modern cyber threats. This includes identity and access management, secure web gateways, and advanced threat detection capabilities.

● Scalable DDoS Protection: Demonstrations of Cloudflare’s industry-leading DDoS protection solutions will highlight how enterprises can safeguard their digital assets from malicious attacks while maintaining service availability.

● Optimized Content Delivery: Attendees will experience Cloudflare’s cutting-edge Content Delivery Network (CDN) services that accelerate website performance and ensure smooth, uninterrupted user experiences.

● The latest Cloudflare innovations announced at its recently concluded Birthday Week:

o AI Audit tool - giving power back to creators and builders

o Workers AI - helping to accelerate the development of AI applications

o Speed Brain - helping web pages load 45% faster

o The democratisation of Critical Security Tools

o The securitisation of Whatsapp, the world’s most popular messaging application

o The free sharing of insights and findings of Cloudforce One, Cloudflare’s Threat Intelligence Research team



Bashar Bashaireh, RVP Middle East and Türkiye at Cloudflare, commented on the company’s commitment to the region: “Today, everything needs to be connected to everything everywhere, all the time. This hyperconnectivity creates new challenges related to security, performance, resilience and privacy. As the world’s first connectivity cloud, Cloudflare helps connect and protect millions of customers globally. Everyone from individuals to the world’s largest enterprises use our unified platform of networking, security, and developer services to succeed in the everywhere world.”



“The Middle East is experiencing rapid digital transformation, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this evolution. Cloudflare’s solutions are designed to meet the unique challenges faced by enterprises in this region, providing them with the tools they need to achieve secure, reliable, private and high-performance connectivity. Our participation at GITEX 2024 underscores our dedication to supporting Middle Eastern businesses as they navigate the complexities of today’s digital landscape,” Bashaireh continued.



Cloudflare invites all GITEX attendees to visit its booth to experience live demonstrations of its innovative products and to discuss how the company can support their digital initiatives.



Trade attendees interested in a meeting, can visit Cloudflare@GITEX at stand H8-B40, Hall 8.





