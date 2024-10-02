Biden contemplates speeding up Ukraine’s NATO offer

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly considering expediting Ukraine's bid to join before the end of his term in January, according to a recent report by the Financial Times. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions, as Moscow has maintained that any peace negotiations with Kyiv are contingent upon Ukraine abandoning its plans to join the U.S.-led military alliance.



The Financial Times cited "tentative signs" indicating that Biden may be willing to advance Ukraine's NATO membership status prior to leaving office. This speculation follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington last week, where he presented what he described as a "victory plan" for the ongoing conflict with Russia. This plan reportedly includes requests for advanced weaponry and substantial financial support. However, U.S. officials were reportedly less than impressed with Zelensky's proposals.



Another critical aspect of Zelensky's plan was the demand for Western security guarantees for Ukraine, which remains unresolved, alongside a request for U.S. approval to use Western-supplied weapons for long-range strikes against Russian targets.



Ukraine has long sought NATO membership, a goal that was reiterated in September 2022, following referendums in four formerly Ukrainian regions that resulted in their annexation by Russia. Despite NATO leaders frequently asserting that Ukraine's membership path is progressing, a specific timeline for accession has yet to be established. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed last month that NATO's position is that Ukraine's path to membership is "irreversible."



However, some NATO members, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, have voiced strong opposition to the idea of admitting Ukraine into the alliance, arguing that it could escalate the conflict into a direct war with Russia. As the situation evolves, the dynamics of NATO’s relationship with Ukraine and the broader implications for European security remain critical topics of discussion among global leaders.

