22-Year-Old Missing Man Found Dead In Srinagar's Nishat

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 22-year-old missing man was found dead in a stream in Brein area of Srinagar's Nishat late last night, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man was spotted by locals last night and then informed the police.

He said the body was later shifted to a nearby hospital for necessary formalities, while further investigation is going on.

The deceased has been identified as Roman Nazir (22) son of Nazir Ahmad Hafiz of Danpora Brein. He was missing since September 28, and a missing report was filed at Nishat police station yesterday.

