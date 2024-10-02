2Talk Award TMC Internet Telephony Excellence Award For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Johnstone, CEOREDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2talk, a pioneer in Internet Telephony and Hosted VoIP solutions, has been honored with the TMC Internet Telephony Excellence Award for 2024, marking the second consecutive year the company has received a prestigious accolade from TMC. This recognition, based on actual customer case studies, cements 2talk's position as a leader in the rapidly evolving IP communications industry.Dot Johnstone, CEO of 2talk, commented on the achievement: "We're thrilled to receive the TMC Internet Telephony Excellence Award for the second year running. This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to our customers and their communication needs. In today's fast-paced business environment, staying connected is critical. Our crystal-clear Internet Telephony solutions like our UCaaS , Hosted VoIP and innovative Cloud PBX solutions, ensure that our customers never miss a beat when it comes to communicating with their customers."Johnstone continued, "What truly sets us apart is our dedication to our customers' success. We've made it our mission to provide businesses with robust functionality that not only slashes phone bills by 60-80% but also enhances their ability to serve their own customers better. Our platform eliminates the need for costly on-premise equipment while providing advanced features like auto-attendants, call queues, and AI-driven call transcription - all managed through our intuitive Switchboard interface.”As businesses increasingly seek flexible, cost-effective communication solutions, 2talk stands out as a provider that consistently delivers results. The company's innovative approach and customer-centric philosophy have earned it a loyal following among industry executives, channel partners, and IT decision-makers.Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, commented on the award: "It gives me great pleasure to congratulate 2talk as a winner of the Internet Telephony Excellence Award. Their solution has proven to be exceptional, providing customers with a true advantage in the market. End users can confidently choose 2talk's award-winning offering, knowing it has been recognized for its excellence in facilitating uninterrupted business communication."As 2talk continues to expand its footprint in the Internet Telephony market, the company remains focused on developing new features and capabilities that address the evolving needs of modern businesses and their customers. With this latest award, 2talk reaffirms its position as the go-to choice for organizations seeking a reliable, innovative, and future-proof communication solution that puts customer connectivity at the forefront.To learn more about how 2talk can help your business thrive, and about 2talk's award-winning internet telephony solutions, please visit 2talk or email hello@2talk.The 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.About 2talk2talk LLC has been delivering crystal-clear Internet Telephony, Hosted VoIP and feature-rich Cloud PBX solutions to US businesses since 2008. Known for its user-friendly interface, transparent pricing, and robust feature set, 2talk empowers businesses of all sizes to enhance their communications while significantly reducing costs. The company's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and ensuring uninterrupted communication between businesses and their customers has earned it multiple industry accolades and a loyal customer base across various sectors. For more information visit 2talk.About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazineINTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998TM. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit .

