Talent 360 Aacquires Wish It, Expanding HR Solutions Portfolio

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Talent 360, a leading human resources solutions provider, has acquired Wish It, a company specializing in team-building activities and soft skills development. The acquisition, announced on September 29, expands Talent 360's service offerings to include a comprehensive suite of HR solutions focused on team development, soft skills enhancement, and internal communication.

“Our of Wish It and the integration of its innovative solutions within Talent 360 is part of our commitment to improving every aspect of human capital management,” said Heba Ayad, CEO of Talent 360.“We believe that purposeful team building and effective soft skills development are the foundation of any successful business. Through this blend, we are now able to offer these essential services under one roof, ensuring that Wish It's creative and impactful team-building programs, combined with Talent 360's extensive HR expertise, will provide our clients with unmatched solutions to boost employee engagement and achieve business growth.”

Ahmed Darkawi, founder of Wish It and a leader in strategic growth and business innovation, will join Talent 360 as Chief Growth Officer.“This is a significant achievement for Talent 360,” said Darkawi.“By integrating the capabilities of Wish It, and because we believe that partnership under one umbrella will help our clients receive comprehensive HR solutions, we will be able to enhance companies' internal structures, thereby boosting their revenues and strengthening their business.”

The acquisition reflects Talent 360's new strategy to expand its business and offer comprehensive HR services to meet the increasingly complex needs of today's businesses. By providing integrated HR solutions ranging from recruitment and workforce planning to fostering team culture and skill development, Talent 360 aims to become the leading partner for companies that see their employees as key to achieving their goals.