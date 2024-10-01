ALLEN MEDIA GROUP's FREE STREAMING PLATFORM 'LOCAL NOW' ADDS THREE CBS FAST CHANNELS TO ITS EXPANSIVE LIBRARY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hit CBS Programs ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, 60 MINUTES and 48 HOURS Are Now Streaming on Local Now

- Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Allen Media Group digital streaming Local Now -- the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment in America – is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with CBS. Through this broadened partnership, Local Now adds three CBS free ad-supported television (FAST) channels – 60 MINUTES, 48 HOURS and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT.

The FAST channel dedicated to 60 MINUTES provides viewers access to the newsmagazine's library of unparalleled stories anytime, anywhere. Local Now viewers can enjoy classic segments from 60 MINUTES correspondents past and present, including legendary interviews by Mike Wallace, essays by Andy Rooney and iconic moments about leading political figures, celebrities, artists, athletes and innovators.

Adding to its hundreds of entertainment and lifestyle channels, Local Now is also streaming the CBS Entertainment Tonight (ET) FAST channel – bringing viewers the latest news in movies, TV and celebrities. ET also offers viewers a glimpse behind-the-scenes with awards show coverage and interviews from the red carpet, along with celebrity fashion, beauty and lifestyle trends.

The 48 HOURS FAST channel features over 500 episodes of the award-winning true crime series and will include blocks of episodes with themes including: Crimes of Passion, Serial and Spree Killings, Criminal Blunders, Evil in the Family, Love Gone Wrong, Wrongful Convictions, Women Who Kill, Houses of Horror, Money Kills, Missing People, Cold Cases, Survival Stories and Hollywood Mysteries.

“Through the addition of these three excellent CBS FAST channels, Local Now continues to expand its foothold in delivering the best FREE streaming entertainment and news content available,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.“Local Now is growing exponentially, and content partnerships like CBS play a crucial role in the platform's success.”

“Partnering with Local Now introduces our award-winning news, entertainment, and true crime programming to new audiences. Our best-in-class franchises 60 Minutes, 48 Hours and Entertainment Tonight have built dedicated followings, and we're excited to offer streaming viewers the chance to engage with our journalism and entertainment content on these thoughtfully curated FAST channels,” said Wendy McMahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 500 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 20,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.

