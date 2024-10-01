TAPROOT BOARD OF DIRECTORS WELCOMES LESLIE HARDY, GLOBAL DEIB STRATEGY, SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, AND WELLBEING LEADER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Taproot is pleased to announce the election of Leslie Hardy , Director of Inclusion and Diversity at Pinterest , to the organization's Board of Directors. Hardy is a leading expert in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives for world-renowned companies and organizations. She also brings an extensive background in healthcare and policy, as well as a passion for Taproot's mission. With more than 20 years of expertise, Taproot is a leading voice in the field of pro bono service, connecting volunteers skilled in areas such as marketing, strategic planning, HR, technology, and finance with social good organizations in need of their support.

In her role at Pinterest-the online visual inspiration platform with more than 520 million active users worldwide-Hardy serves as the strategy, operations and programming lead and a subject matter expert and partner to the Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and senior leadership. As Pinterest further infuses equity operations into its strategies and organizational culture, Hardy has a direct impact on organizational health, inclusive brand and external engagement through optimizing strategic initiatives, overseeing key program management, and leading cross functional efforts.

"It is an honor to be selected to join Taproot Foundation's Board of Directors," Hardy said. "Guided by my passion for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, as well as well-being advocacy, I am driven to close gaps and create safe, equitable spaces. My 'why?' is simple-everyone deserves to belong. By solving for the most marginalized, we uplift everyone. I am excited to leverage my experience to amplify Taproot Foundation's equitable social impact in service to nonprofit organizations in achieving their vital missions."

Prior to joining Pinterest, Hardy lead DEIB strategy at med-tech firm Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. Previously, she served as Program Manager in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Cleveland Clinic, and her extensive healthcare background also includes experience in hospital and program administration, health policy and community engagement, advocacy and outreach, and the pharmaceutical industry.

Hardy earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences at Howard University and earned her Master of Science degree in Health Policy and Management at The New School in New York, NY. A self-proclaimed global citizen and international travel enthusiast, she resides in the Washington, D.C. area with her family.



Hardy is the fourth new member to join the Taproot Board of Directors in 2024. In June, the board welcomed Russatta Buford , who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Ms. Foundation for Women; Timothy McClimon , President of management consulting firm The Celeste Group and Executive Director of New York's Signature Theatre; and Junna Ro , Head of Strategic Legal Initiatives Head at University of California Office of the President.

About Taproot:

Taproot is a nonprofit organization that connects social change organizations with passionate, skilled volunteers who share their expertise pro bono. Taproot's programs help organizations overcome their most pressing challenges and create lasting impact in their communities. Learn more at .

