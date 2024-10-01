Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution Expands West Region With Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIPON, Wis., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, acquired the distribution assets of

Bestway Laundry Solutions. Corona, Calif.-based Bestway is a leading distributor of UniMac on-premises laundry equipment.

"California is an area that we see excellent potential for growth, and this positions us well for success," said Craig Dakauskas, Senior Vice President, Americas Commercial, Alliance Laundry Systems. "Bestway is well respected in their territory and has been for decades. This makes them a perfect fit for our organization."

Bestway will become part of the Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution West Region, while maintaining its Corona office.

Founded in 1964 by the husband-and-wife team Jack and Jean Higgins, Bestway quickly built a reputation for excellent customer service. The business remains family operated today under their sons and co-presidents Eric and Brett. Bestway has been a premiere provider of UniMac on-premises laundry solutions to a variety of industries, including hospitality, healthcare, athletics, and more. They are a full-service distributor, offering technical service and replacement parts.

"We staked our reputation on UniMac equipment and Alliance Laundry Systems, and we are excited that our legacy will endure with these industry leaders," Brett said. "Nobody in this industry has more expertise, resources, and commitment to excellence than Alliance. To say our customers will be well served is an understatement," Eric added.

This latest acquisition not only expands the Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution footprint in the West but represents the 13th in five years for the company. For more information about Alliance Laundry Systems, visit alliancelaundry . To learn more about Bestway, visit here .

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Leading Performance

Our mission is to make the world cleaner and more sustainable as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver leading performance through our exceptional team, unmatched quality and commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, product range, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

