Alloy Enterprises Expands Production Fab Facility To Meet Customer Demand

Alloy Enterprises, a Boston-based startup, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its company headquarters office and production fabrication facility.

The updated infrastructure will increase the flexible capacity to fabricate aluminum components on demand

Alloy Enterprises Team at Burlington, MA Headquarters

This facility expansion and upgraded layout doubles the production space from the original floor plan and includes updated office space. The new production area is equipped with additional Stack ForgingTM

equipment, which has more than doubled the production capacity in response to increasing demand from customers for complex aluminum components. The expansion also incorporates additional in-house testing, inspection, and machining capabilities to support high-volume production. A second shift of skilled machine operators and production technicians has also been added.

The investment in the facility's new space reflects the organization's rapid growth from the small historic carriage house in Somerville, MA, where the company was founded in early 2020. Fast-forward to today, and the company has expanded into a much larger space at its headquarters in Burlington, MA. The updated infrastructure will increase the flexible capacity to fabricate aluminum components on demand and also improve energy efficiency.

At Alloy, it starts and ends with the team. The company's achievements stem from its dedicated team of employees, known as "builders," and a roll-up-your-sleeves culture. "We appreciate the support of our customers, builders, and investors who helped us get to this stage," says Ali Forsyth, Ph.D., CEO of Alloy Enterprises. "It will be quite a year ahead, and we look forward to the challenge!"

About Alloy

Alloy Enterprises is more than a manufacturer; we're an innovative technology startup transforming how aluminum components are made and redefining the metal fabrication industry. Our novel Stack

ForgingTM

process offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional manufacturing methods, giving you flexible capacity at scale. We provide solutions for the e-mobility, photonics, and semiconductor equipment sectors engineered for thermal management, lightweighting, and fluid handling applications. Alloy's fully dense 6061 aluminum components are custom-designed to your exact specifications to meet your needs. Take your project to the next level with the Alloy team as your development partner every step of the way, from prototype to production.

Visit alloyenterprises or visit our Production floor in Burlington, MA, to learn more.

SOURCE Alloy Enterprises

