BLOODWORKS NORTHWEST TEAMSTERS TO RALLY OUTSIDE CORPORATE HQ FOR FIRST CONTRACT
Teamsters Demand a Fair and Equitable First Collective Bargaining Agreement
Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters will rally outside the employer's headquarters on October 2 to demand the company offer a contract with union security. These workers are a critical part of the blood supply chain and organized with Teamsters Local 252 in June 2023.
For nearly a year, Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters have been in negotiations with the company to secure a strong first contract. Workers will rally ahead of a virtual town hall with Bloodworks Northwest executives to send a clear message to their employer that they are committed to getting the agreement and union protections that they deserve.
WHO:
Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters, members and leaders from Local 252
WHEN:
Wednesday, October 2
12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE:
Bloodworks Northwest Corporate Office
921 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
VISUALS:
Workers with rally signs that state "Bloodworks Northwest Works Because of Teamsters" and "Fair Contract Now for Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters"
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 252
