عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BLOODWORKS NORTHWEST TEAMSTERS TO RALLY OUTSIDE CORPORATE HQ FOR FIRST CONTRACT


10/1/2024 3:16:10 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Teamsters Demand a Fair and Equitable First Collective Bargaining Agreement

For Planning Purposes

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters will rally outside the employer's headquarters on October 2 to demand the company offer a contract with union security. These workers are a critical part of the blood supply chain and organized with Teamsters Local 252 in June 2023.

For nearly a year, Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters have been in negotiations with the company to secure a strong first contract. Workers will rally ahead of a virtual town hall with Bloodworks Northwest executives to send a clear message to their employer that they are committed to getting the agreement and union protections that they deserve.

WHO:

Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters, members and leaders from Local 252


WHEN:

Wednesday, October 2

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.


WHERE:

Bloodworks Northwest Corporate Office

921 Terry Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104


VISUALS:

Workers with rally signs that state "Bloodworks Northwest Works Because of Teamsters" and "Fair Contract Now for Bloodworks Northwest Teamsters"

Contact:
 Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
 [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 252

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN01102024003732001241ID1108736605


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search