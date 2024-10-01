Miningnewsbreaks Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX.V: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC: DGDCF) Commences Phase Two Of 2024 Exploration Program At Thundercloud Property

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Dynasty (TSX.V: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC: DGDCF) , a Canadian mineral exploration company, today announced the commencement of phase two of its 2024 exploration program. According to the announcement, the company's crew has already arrived at its Thundercloud property in northwestern Ontario. Ivy Chong, President and CEO of Dynasty Gold, noted that recently released drill results, which confirmed grades of up to 24.53 g/t within a broad zone of mineralization at Pelham, demonstrate the continuity of high-grade gold discovered in 2022 and 2023.

“With additional drilling this fall and into next year, and gold trading above $2,600 an ounce, we anticipate the resource could expand considerably when the NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report is updated,” continued Chong.“Drilling on the property in the last two years are shallow holes of less than 250 m. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and 90% of the property has not been systematically explored, providing excellent potential for resource expansion.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated Sept. 27, 2021, that can be found on the company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DGDCF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN