Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) To Attend Two Upcoming Industry Events

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over Cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, will be participating in two upcoming industry events this month: the FirstNet Users Summit and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (“IACP”) Annual conference and Exposition. The summit, an inclusive conference for FirstNet eligible users is scheduled for Oct. 7–10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Siyata plans to exhibit its SD7 handsets and related accessories at the four-day event. The IACP conference, which is the largest law-enforcement event of the year, is scheduled for Oct. 19–22, 2024, in Boston.
About Siyata Mobile Inc.
Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over Cellular (“POC”) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice to increase situational awareness and save lives.
The company's portfolio of enterprise-grade and consumer cellular-booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible. For more information about the company, visit or .
