Bloomingdale School Of Music 2024/25 Faculty Concert Series Begins October 18, 2024

The series of 20 diverse concerts features professional faculty artists and is free and open to the public.

- Marc Peloquin, Series CuratorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bloomingdale School of Music announces its 2024/25 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC. The upcoming season will feature a variety of musical genres including classical, jazz, and electronic music performed by Bloomingdale's outstanding faculty and guest artists. Highlights of the season include a tribute to Charles Ives at 150, a night of Brazilian music for solo guitar, jazz concerts featuring tributes to Benny Golson and Bill Evans, and a concert of cutting edge new music for percussion and electronics. The series kicks off with Trio Lucente: A Musical Café on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 7pm.For over 40 years Bloomingdale has presented its faculty, as well as guest artists, in concerts that are free and open to the public. Bloomingdale's Faculty Concert Series has established itself a vital part of the musical life of the Upper West Side. The series takes place most Fridays at 7pm in Bloomingdale's state-of-the-art David Greer Concert Hall. Visit for more information and to RSVP.Trio Lucente: A Musical CaféFriday, October 18, 2024 at 7pmImagine you are at a café ... a musical café with a cornucopia of delicious treats created through the ages by some of the finest musical minds to grace this world ..On the menu: Trio Lucente revels in magical dreamscapes of Ravel, presents captivating dances of Arbós and Brahms, sings in the timeless melodious beauty of Price and Skoryk, and how could the tasting be complete without highlighting the dazzling blend of various popular idioms of Schoenfeld's Café Music. This delightful program invites you to an enjoyable and memorable evening!Claudia Schaer, violinJisoo Ok, celloOlga Gurevich, pianoProgramMaurice Ravel (1875-1937), Piano Trio in A Minor, M.67:I. Modéré (9 min 45 sec)II. Pantoum (4 min 30 sec)Enrique Fernández Arbós (1863-1939), Piezas Originales en Estilo Español, Op.1:I. Bolero (4 min 30 sec)III. Seguidillas Gitanas (7 min 15 sec)Johannes Brahms (1833-97), Hungarian Dance No.6 in D Major, arr. Louis Ries (3 min)Myroslav Skoryk (1938-2020), Melodiya (3 min 30 sec)Florence Price (1887-1953), Adoration, arr. Trio Lucente (4 min 30 sec)Paul Schoenfeld (b. 1947), Café Music:II. Rubato. Andante Moderato (5 min 20 sec)I. Allegro (6 min)The upcoming concerts in the series include:From Past to PresentFriday, October 25, 2024 at 7pmExperience the world of the clarinet in this concert featuring music spanning three centuries.Featuring:Danny Mui, clarinetMagda Garandza, clarinetWeiwei Zhai, pianoA Tribute to Benny GolsonFriday, November 8, 2024 at 7pmOur BSM Birthday Celebration this year features a tribute to Bebop Jazz Saxophonist Benny Golson.Featuring:Brandon Vazquez – TrumpetEli Asher – TrumpetJoe Ford – Alto SaxMichael Cochrane – PianoCalvin Hill – BassSteve Johns – DrumsFrancis Poulenc: Supreme MelodistFriday, November 15, 2024 at 7pmA concert featuring beautifully crafted and evocative works of one of the great melodic French composers of the twentieth century.Featuring:Roberto Hidalgo, pianoNoelle Barbera, sopranoDanny Mui, clarinetAll Made of Tunes: Charles Ives at 150Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7pmA 150th anniversary celebration of one of the most significant and innovative American composers of all time.Featuring:Naho Parrini, violinMarc Peloquin, pianoMitch Roe, tenor.Benjamin Lees: 100th Birthday TributeFriday, December 6, 2024 at 7pmJoin us for a centennial celebration of American composer Benjamin Less in a program of music representing various periods of his creative life.Featuring:Judith Olson, pianoLisa Pike, hornClaudia Schaer, violinBloomingdale's Holiday ConcertFriday, December 6, 2024 at 7pmBloomingdale celebrates the holiday season in a program of festive music featuring performances by students and faculty.Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and that everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission – to make music education accessible to all who want to learn – and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values.

