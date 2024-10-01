Thomson Reuters Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Announcement And Webcast Scheduled For November 5, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI ) announced today its third-quarter 2024 will be issued via news release on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EST. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the Investor Relations

section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

(TSX/NYSE: TRI ) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world's leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

For more information, visit tr .

