Thomson Reuters Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Announcement And Webcast Scheduled For November 5, 2024
Date
10/1/2024 11:16:26 AM
conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST
TORONTO, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI ) announced today its third-quarter 2024 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EST. Discussions may include forward-looking information.
You can access the webcast by visiting the Investor Relations
section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.
(TSX/NYSE: TRI ) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world's leading provider of trusted journalism and news.
For more information, visit tr .
CONTACTS
MEDIA
Gehna Singh Kareckas
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 613 979 4272
[email protected]
INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
[email protected]
